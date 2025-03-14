Short Interest in Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Drops By 46.6%

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the February 13th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 470.0 days.

Sany Heavy Equipment International Stock Performance

Sany Heavy Equipment International stock remained flat at $0.62 during trading on Friday. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61.

Sany Heavy Equipment International Company Profile

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of mining equipment, logistics equipment, robotic, smart mine products, and spare parts. It operates in two segments, Mining Equipment and Logistics Equipment. The company offers coal mining machinery products, such as road headers, including soft rock and hard rock road headers, integrated excavation, bolting, and self-protection machinery; mining equipment consisting of coal mining machines, hydraulic support system, scraper and armored-face conveyors, etc.; non-coal mining machinery products comprising tunnel road headers and mining machines; and mining transport equipment, which include mechanical and electric drive off-highway dump trucks, widebody vehicles, and other related products.

