Short Interest in Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Drops By 46.6%

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the February 13th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 470.0 days.
Sany Heavy Equipment International Stock Performance
Sany Heavy Equipment International stock remained flat at $0.62 during trading on Friday. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61.
Sany Heavy Equipment International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sany Heavy Equipment International
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Market Momentum Shifts, But These 3 Stocks Are Built to Last
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- D-Wave Quantum Stock Jumps on “Quantum Supremacy” News
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- How Taiwan Semiconductor’s U.S. Move Could Shift Chipmaking
Receive News & Ratings for Sany Heavy Equipment International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sany Heavy Equipment International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.