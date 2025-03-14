Balboa Wealth Partners Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Balboa Wealth Partners cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Chevron were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $153.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.85 and its 200 day moving average is $151.92. The company has a market capitalization of $270.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

