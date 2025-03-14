Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Stock Price Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1,039.00 and last traded at $1,066.22. Approximately 92 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,088.74.

Biglari Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,131.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,023.59.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, March 1st. The company reported ($36.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.12 million for the quarter.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

