FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 163,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the previous session’s volume of 55,096 shares.The stock last traded at $25.31 and had previously closed at $24.99.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Get FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQDF. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 173.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,168,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Valued Retirements Inc. bought a new stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period.

About FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.