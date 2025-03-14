Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Commercial National Financial Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of CEFC stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.34. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. Commercial National Financial has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.47.
Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter.
Commercial National Financial Dividend Announcement
About Commercial National Financial
Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Commercial National Financial
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.