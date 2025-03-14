Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Commercial National Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CEFC stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.34. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. Commercial National Financial has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.47.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Dividend Announcement

About Commercial National Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Commercial National Financial’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

