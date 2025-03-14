Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Down 85.6% in February

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 85.6% from the February 13th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,397,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Sativa Trading Up 15.4 %
Shares of Cannabis Sativa stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 571,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,698. Cannabis Sativa has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile
