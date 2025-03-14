Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Down 85.6% in February

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 85.6% from the February 13th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,397,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Sativa Trading Up 15.4 %

Shares of Cannabis Sativa stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 571,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,698. Cannabis Sativa has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

