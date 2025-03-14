Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Trading 23.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) traded up 23.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 211,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 236,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Organto Foods Stock Up 23.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02. The stock has a market cap of C$4.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07.

Organto Foods Company Profile

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.

