Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Shares Up 23.8% – Here’s Why

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 23.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 211,477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 236,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Organto Foods Stock Up 23.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.39.

About Organto Foods

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.

