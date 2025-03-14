CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBH) Short Interest Down 66.7% in February

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CIBH remained flat at $30.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.25. CIB Marine Bancshares has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $32.90.

CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter.

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIBM Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and business customers in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. It provides deposit accounts comprising checking, savings, and time deposits. The company offers a range of loan products, such as commercial, commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, government guaranteed, one-to-four family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and standby letters of credit.

