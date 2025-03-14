Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading Up 9% – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2025

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXLGet Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.73. 54,563,018 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 89,179,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 3.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 83.6% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.