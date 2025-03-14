Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading Up 9% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.73. 54,563,018 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 89,179,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 3.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 83.6% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

