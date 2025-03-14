Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 37,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 43,239 shares.The stock last traded at $40.40 and had previously closed at $40.63.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.92 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Company Profile

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.