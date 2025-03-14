Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Stock Price

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $107.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TTAN. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceTitan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

Shares of ServiceTitan stock opened at $82.34 on Friday. ServiceTitan has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $112.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.40.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceTitan will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTAN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

