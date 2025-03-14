Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Stock Price Down 15.8% – Time to Sell?

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 15.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 571,250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 160,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Southern Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68. The company has a market cap of C$13.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.

About Southern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.