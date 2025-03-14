NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III Sells 1,604 Shares

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 1,604 shares of NeueHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $11,324.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,102.02. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

George Lawrence Mikan III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 12th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 13,180 shares of NeueHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $91,337.40.

On Friday, March 7th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 26,660 shares of NeueHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $191,685.40.

On Monday, January 6th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 31,798 shares of NeueHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $233,079.34.

On Tuesday, December 17th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,803 shares of NeueHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $70,236.54.

NYSE:NEUE opened at $6.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.56. NeueHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $7.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEUE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeueHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NeueHealth by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of NeueHealth in the third quarter worth about $463,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NeueHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th.

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.

