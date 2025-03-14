Insider Selling: Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Director Sells 4,907 Shares of Stock

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) Director Donald Archibald sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.02, for a total value of C$14,819.14.

Spartan Delta Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of TSE:SDE opened at C$3.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$600.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.57. Spartan Delta Corp. has a 52-week low of C$2.70 and a 52-week high of C$4.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SDE. National Bank Financial upgraded Spartan Delta to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Desjardins upgraded Spartan Delta to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.29.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company operates and focuses its activities on Peace River Arch and Central Alberta.

