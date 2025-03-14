Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Shares Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.16 ($0.14). 43,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 95,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

Gusbourne Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.00, a current ratio of 9.67 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 43.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Gusbourne alerts:

Gusbourne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gusbourne produces and distributes a range of high quality and award winning vintage English sparkling wines from grapes grown in its own vineyards in Kent and West Sussex.

The Gusbourne business was founded by Andrew Weeber in 2004 with the first vineyard plantings at Appledore in Kent. The first wines were released in 2010 to critical acclaim.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gusbourne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gusbourne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.