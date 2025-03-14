Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Shares Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.16 ($0.14). 43,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 95,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).
Gusbourne Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.00, a current ratio of 9.67 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 43.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.31.
Gusbourne Company Profile
The Gusbourne business was founded by Andrew Weeber in 2004 with the first vineyard plantings at Appledore in Kent. The first wines were released in 2010 to critical acclaim.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gusbourne
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Gusbourne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gusbourne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.