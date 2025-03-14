SPDR S&P Retail ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 31,678 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 108% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,207 put options.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Retail ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRT. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 263.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 108.3% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 130,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XRT opened at $66.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.97. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $66.07 and a 12 month high of $84.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.38.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

