Xaar (LON:XAR) Stock Price Down 9.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Xaar plc (LON:XAR – Get Free Report) traded down 9.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 58.27 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 58.82 ($0.76). 104,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 77,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.84).

Xaar Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 74.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 84.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19. The company has a market cap of £47.18 million, a P/E ratio of -13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Xaar Company Profile

Xaar plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells printheads and associated products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through four segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, Digital Imaging, and Ink Supply Systems segments. The company offers print head products; digital imaging solutions, comprising digital inkjet label presses and digital pathology scanners; industrial ink management and supply systems for digital inkjet; electronic products; industrial printing machines; and system components, such as ink system test kit, print manager, hydra ink supply system, midas ink supply system, inkjet development system, head personality card 1000, and 2001+ head personality card.

