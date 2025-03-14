Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) CFO Sells $131,951.04 in Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $131,951.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,862,692.11. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Russell John Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Life360 alerts:

On Monday, February 24th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $135,334.40.

On Monday, February 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $139,493.76.

On Friday, January 24th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $145,205.12.

On Friday, January 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $132,664.96.

On Monday, December 23rd, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $128,536.64.

Life360 Price Performance

Shares of LIF stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. Life360, Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $52.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average is $42.72.

Institutional Trading of Life360

Life360 ( NASDAQ:LIF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Life360 had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.39 million. Analysts predict that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIF. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Life360 during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Life360 by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Life360 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Life360 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIF has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Life360

About Life360

(Get Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.