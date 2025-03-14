Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Insider T. Charles Hunsinger Buys 6,000 Shares

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) insider T. Charles Hunsinger purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at $102,225. The trade was a 74.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Savers Value Village Trading Down 5.1 %

Savers Value Village stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.41. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $401.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Analysts predict that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Savers Value Village from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Savers Value Village from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

