Sharon Christensen Purchases 1,500 Shares of Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN) Stock

Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN – Get Free Report) insider Sharon Christensen bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$10.72 ($6.74) per share, with a total value of A$16,078.50 ($10,112.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $829.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Jumbo Interactive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.71%.

Jumbo Interactive Limited engages in the retail of lottery tickets through internet and mobile devices in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, Fiji, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lottery Retailing, Software-as-a-Service, and Managed Services. The company is involved in the retail of digital lottery tickets through Oz Lotteries; licenses Powered by Jumbo, a digital lottery platform solution to government and charity lottery operators; and lottery management services, including prize procurement, lottery game design, campaign marketing, and customer relationship and draw management services to charities.

