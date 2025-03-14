Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider Terence (Siong Woon) Peh Purchases 1,250,000 Shares

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Free Report) insider Terence (Siong Woon) Peh purchased 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.74 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$925,000.00 ($581,761.01).
Finbar Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.57. The company has a market capitalization of $212.26 million, a P/E ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.60.
