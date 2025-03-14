Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider Terence (Siong Woon) Peh Purchases 1,250,000 Shares

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Free Report) insider Terence (Siong Woon) Peh purchased 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.74 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$925,000.00 ($581,761.01).

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.57. The company has a market capitalization of $212.26 million, a P/E ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Finbar Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It engages in the development of commercial properties and medium to high density residential buildings, as well as rents its properties. Finbar Group Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

