RTX (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired Rep. Julie Johnson

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently bought shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in RTX stock on February 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RTX alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 2/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 2/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/14/2025.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $129.14 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $91.05 and a 12-month high of $135.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of RTX by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of RTX by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,859,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,910,000 after purchasing an additional 375,781 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 6.5% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $1,307,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in RTX by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 288,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,396,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $2,100,981.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,763,124.60. This represents a 21.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Get Our Latest Report on RTX

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About RTX

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.