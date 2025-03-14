AlphaQuest LLC Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $608,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 15,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $919.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.34.

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 22.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.78%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

