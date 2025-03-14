Tredje AP fonden Acquires 6,965 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $9,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $2,456,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,700,171.28. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,354.48. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,599. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $47.30 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.43.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DT. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price objective on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

