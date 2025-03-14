RXO (NYSE:RXO) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of RXO from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on RXO from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on RXO in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on RXO from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Get RXO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RXO

RXO Stock Performance

Shares of RXO stock opened at $18.24 on Thursday. RXO has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.67.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. Analysts predict that RXO will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RXO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in RXO by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of RXO by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of RXO by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in RXO by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in RXO by 68.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.