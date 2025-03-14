Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Rosenblatt Securities Analyst Says

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CXM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $7.70 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair lowered shares of Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sprinklr from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,807,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,826,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,311,000 after buying an additional 322,318 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sprinklr by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,792,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,597,000 after buying an additional 73,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after acquiring an additional 295,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $16,477,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.
