First National Trust Co Purchases 785 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $259.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.93 and its 200 day moving average is $227.96. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.