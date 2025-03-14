Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 177.90 ($2.30) and last traded at GBX 179.15 ($2.32), with a volume of 3788219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185.50 ($2.40).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 241.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 255.99. The company has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82.

In other Harbour Energy news, insider Alan M. Ferguson acquired 21,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £40,085.32 ($51,923.99). Also, insider Simon Henry acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($25,647.67). 64.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

