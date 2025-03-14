Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 113 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.86.

Royal Gold Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $153.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.49 and its 200 day moving average is $143.16. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $157.67.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

