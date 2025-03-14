Amundi Grows Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Amundi boosted its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $26,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 401.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

Universal Display stock opened at $147.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $140.17 and a 1-year high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $162.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

