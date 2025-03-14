MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $250.38 and last traded at $251.13. Approximately 5,262,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 18,738,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.59.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSTR. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.90.

The stock has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.06 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.08.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in MicroStrategy by 862.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 781.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,837,000 after buying an additional 41,209 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 1,086.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 1,067.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

