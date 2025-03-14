Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock Acquired Rep. Julie Johnson

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently bought shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Capital One Financial stock on February 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 2/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 2/14/2025.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $165.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $210.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.54 and a 200 day moving average of $174.98.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on COF. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Baird R W raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.