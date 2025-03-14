Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $841,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,245,000 after purchasing an additional 178,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total transaction of $394,465.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,765.12. The trade was a 17.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $632,122. This trade represents a 53.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,054. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $211.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.17. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $269.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $291.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $283.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

