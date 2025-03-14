Short Interest in Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Drops By 46.6%

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the February 13th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Roscan Gold Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of RCGCF opened at $0.05 on Friday. Roscan Gold has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

About Roscan Gold

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising nine contiguous gold prospective permits covering an area of approximately 402 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.

