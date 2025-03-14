Short Interest in Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Drops By 46.6%

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the February 13th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Roscan Gold Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of RCGCF opened at $0.05 on Friday. Roscan Gold has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.
About Roscan Gold
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Roscan Gold
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Roscan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roscan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.