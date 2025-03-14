Scotiabank Cuts UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $12.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on UiPath from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UiPath from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

UiPath stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.00. UiPath has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $25.47.

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 269,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,944.05. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $616,784.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 856,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,186,386.28. This trade represents a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in UiPath by 654.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

