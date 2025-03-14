Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $416,000 Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,087 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $1,260,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Taika Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $309.68 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $480.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $378.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

