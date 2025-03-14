HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 47,602 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,875,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,602 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $54,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $112,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $29.46.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

