Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys 1,971 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Axim Planning & Wealth bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $58.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

