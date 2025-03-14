Short Interest in Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP) Drops By 43.7%

Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the February 13th total of 17,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sound Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOGP opened at $2.23 on Friday. Sound Group has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96.

Sound Group Company Profile

Sound Group Inc operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC.

