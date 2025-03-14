Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.04, but opened at $3.82. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 2,139,161 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 10.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 93,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 60.3% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 233,217 shares in the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 114.3% during the third quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 678,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 361,685 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,276,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after buying an additional 321,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 6.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

