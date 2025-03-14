Sidoti Csr Issues Pessimistic Estimate for CVGI Earnings

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 12th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Commercial Vehicle Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ CVGI opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.39. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $163.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,253,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 93,805 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,978,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 254,364 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 860,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 21,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 21,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

