Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Netcall (LON:NET)

Netcall (LON:NET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 130 ($1.68) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Netcall stock opened at GBX 115.50 ($1.50) on Friday. Netcall has a 52-week low of GBX 81 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 117.80 ($1.53). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 110.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 100.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £190.92 million, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Netcall (LON:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 2.22 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Netcall had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 14.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netcall will post 3.7029017 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Ormondroyd bought 95,279 shares of Netcall stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £100,042.95 ($129,589.31). Also, insider Henrik Bang sold 1,717,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.44), for a total value of £1,905,870 ($2,468,743.52). Insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Netcall is a leading provider of Intelligent Automation and Customer Engagement software enabling customers to digitally transform their businesses faster and more efficiently, empowering them to become leaner, more customer-centric organisations.

Netcall achieves this through its industry-leading Liberty Platform which provides a tightly integrated suite of low-code, customer engagement and contact centre solutions, helping organisations to manage and improve customer experience, effortlessly.

The Group’s customers span enterprise, healthcare and government sectors including two-thirds of the NHS Acute Health Trusts and leading corporates such as Legal and General, Lloyds Banking Group, Aon and Santander.

