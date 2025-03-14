Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Netcall (LON:NET)

Netcall (LON:NET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 130 ($1.68) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.68) price objective on shares of Netcall in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.
Netcall Trading Up 4.5 %
Netcall (LON:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 2.22 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Netcall had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 14.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netcall will post 3.7029017 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Netcall
In related news, insider James Ormondroyd bought 95,279 shares of Netcall stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £100,042.95 ($129,589.31). Also, insider Henrik Bang sold 1,717,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.44), for a total value of £1,905,870 ($2,468,743.52). Insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.
Netcall Company Profile
Netcall is a leading provider of Intelligent Automation and Customer Engagement software enabling customers to digitally transform their businesses faster and more efficiently, empowering them to become leaner, more customer-centric organisations.
Netcall achieves this through its industry-leading Liberty Platform which provides a tightly integrated suite of low-code, customer engagement and contact centre solutions, helping organisations to manage and improve customer experience, effortlessly.
The Group’s customers span enterprise, healthcare and government sectors including two-thirds of the NHS Acute Health Trusts and leading corporates such as Legal and General, Lloyds Banking Group, Aon and Santander.
