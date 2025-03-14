Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Insider Thomas D. Tesh Sells 1,921 Shares

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,469.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,937.94. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE:ROL opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 54.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after buying an additional 61,475 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,428,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,102,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 13.7% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 661,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,484,000 after acquiring an additional 79,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rollins by 22.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,280,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,323,000 after purchasing an additional 420,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

