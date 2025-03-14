Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Left Brain Wealth Management LLC

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $98.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.73 and a 12 month high of $196.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.99 billion, a PE ratio of 99.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.