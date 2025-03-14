Wedbush Reduces Earnings Estimates for Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Astria Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.40). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Astria Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.65) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Astria Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astria Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

ATXS stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $374.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59. Astria Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,369,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 139,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 346,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 35,394 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

