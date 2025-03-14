Q2 Earnings Estimate for Rayonier Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Rayonier in a report issued on Tuesday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rayonier’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Rayonier’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 3.86%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 881.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 46.19%.

Rayonier announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

