Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 7,953 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DISV. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 68,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 96,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DISV opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

