Q1 Earnings Estimate for BrainsWay Issued By Northland Capmk

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of BrainsWay in a report released on Tuesday, March 11th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for BrainsWay’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for BrainsWay’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Wednesday.

BrainsWay Stock Performance

Shares of BrainsWay stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $192.22 million, a P/E ratio of 102.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrainsWay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 316.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the fourth quarter worth about $1,656,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 482,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 242,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.