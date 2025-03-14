Brokers Set Expectations for Cresco Labs Q2 Earnings

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Cresco Labs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.79.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

